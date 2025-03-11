Police searching for vandals who spray painted swastikas and ‘vulgar’ language on Montco school

Police are searching for two people they say spray-painted swastikas and “vulgar” language on a playground and building at a Montgomery County elementary school over the weekend.

In surveillance footage reviewed by Upper Moreland Township Police, two people in a red sedan are seen entering the parking lot of the Upper Moreland Elementary School from Byberry Road at 11:50 p.m. Saturday, police said in a Facebook post. The would-be vandals drove to the back of the school and spray-painted the building and playground equipment with swastikas and “other vulgar words and drawings,” police said.

After about 20 minutes of defacing the school property, the two got into the sedan and left the parking lot at 12:10 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the sedan or the vandals and released a short clip of the sedan entering school property. Anyone who can help is asked to email Detective Michael Davido at mdavido@uppermoreland.org or to call 215-657-4700. Tips can be submitted anonymously at uppermorelandpd.org.