A Moorestown man has been charged with murder after strangling his wife in their apartment, officials say

A Burlington County man has been charged with first-degree murder after law enforcement officials said he strangled his wife in their apartment Sunday.

Gerard Slavin, 73, was arrested and charged after police were called to the couple’s Moorestown apartment complex and found Linda Slavin dead, according to a news release from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

Around 3 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the residence in the Moorestowne Woods Apartment Homes on East Camden Avenue, where they found Linda Slavin, 73, dead, in the bedroom, officials said. The Burlington County medical examiner determined she died from strangulation, officials said.

Gerard Slavin was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, as well as second-degree aggravated assault.

He is being held in the Burlington County jail pending his detention hearing. An investigation is ongoing.