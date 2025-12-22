Mother, baby shot in home in West Philly

A mother and her infant daughter were shot early Sunday morning inside a home in West Philadelphia, police said.

Both survived the shooting.

According to police, an assailant shot the woman multiple times in her abdomen and the infant in her leg at about 4 a.m. Sunday morning inside their home in the 1500 block of North Robinson Street.

The woman was transported to Penn–Presbyterian Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition Monday morning, police said.

The infant, whose age was not released by police, was brought to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Her condition was not immediately available. However, police said both the infant and her mother are expected to recover.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.