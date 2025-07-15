Two men charged with murder after fatally shooting 70-year-old Delco man during carjacking, police say

Two Philadelphia men were charged with murder for shooting and killing a 70-year-old Delaware County man during a weekend carjacking in West Philadelphia, police said Tuesday.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, Carmen Suero Jr., 70, of Drexel Hill, left his car running outside a house on the 300 block of North 63rd Street, and in what Police Deputy Comissioner Frank Vanore described as a crime of opportunity, two men tried to steal the vehicle.

Advertisement

But Suero returned and got into a physical struggle with the men, and one of them took out a gun and shot him him once in the back, Vanore said.

Suero was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead minutes later, at 5:24 p.m., he said.

His assailants, Nysiir Peoples and Nasir Brogdon fled the scene in Suero’s car and drove about a block away, Vanore said, before ditching the vehicle and taking off on foot. Police found the two nearby and arrested them shortly after.

Both men were charged with murder, robbery, and related crimes, police said. A single 9mm shell casing was recovered at the scene.

As of Monday, there have been 123 homicides in the city this year, police data shows. That represents a more than 11% drop from the same time last year, when there were 139 homicides reported, according to data.