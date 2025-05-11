Montgomery County woman found dead in the Schuylkill after killing husband and trying to shoot son, authorities say

Tonya Dupree’s body was found floating in the Schuylkill Saturday morning after authorities said the Upper Merion Township woman killed her husband and attempted to kill her son.

Around 9:30 a.m., Upper Dublin police responded to an emergency call outside a FedEx warehouse, where a man told officers that his 57-year-old mother, Tonya Dupree, drove to his work asking him to come outside. When he did, she pointed a gun at his head from inside her car, according to a joint statement by Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and the police chiefs in Upper Dublin and Upper Merion.

After a struggle the son was able to take control of the gun from Dupree, who fled the scene, according to the statement.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

By 10:15 a.m., Upper Merion police were asked to do a welfare check at the Dupree home in King of Prussia.

Inside, they found Robert Dupree, Tonya’s husband, dead in his bed from gunshot wounds.

At 11:30 a.m., Tonya Dupree’s body was found floating in the Schuylkill, near the 4500 block of Kelly Drive, according to the police statement.

No other information was provided. The investigation continues by the Montgomery County Detective Bureau and Upper Merion and Upper Dublin police.