Knife-wielding burglar tracked from scene of Bucks crime using stolen AirPods, police say

An Upper Southampton woman awakened Tuesday to a burglar pinning her to her bed, wielding a knife he had taken from her kitchen, police said Thursday. He had carried an extension cord from the home into the bedroom, apparently planning to bind her with it.

The woman and her family scared off the intruder, and he fled with her Apple AirPods in his pocket. Hours later, investigators said, those pilfered electronics led police right to him.

Nafis Fisher, 33, was taken into custody as he sat in a rented Honda sedan not far from his home in Port Richmond, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest. He has been charged with burglary, aggravated assault, robbery, and related crimes, and remained in custody, in lieu of 10% of $250,000 bail.

There was no indication he had hired an attorney.

Court records show Fisher has multiple convictions in Philadelphia for drug possession. Bucks County District Attorney Jen Schorn is expected to discuss Fisher and his crime in the suburb at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

The victim told police she was awakened just after 2 a.m. by Fisher standing over her and holding her down, the affidavit said. When she screamed for help, he let her go and ran out of her bedroom, then briefly struggled with the woman’s mother before fleeing the home through the garage.

No one in the home was injured in the incident.

The victim later noticed that her AirPods were missing, along with her credit and debit cards, driver’s license, and passport, the affidavit said. Using the AirPods’ Find My app, investigators were able to track Fisher as he travelled on the Pennsylvania Turnpike through Delaware County, and eventually back to the city.

At 7 a.m., Fisher was confronted and detained by Philadelphia police officers. When an officer from Upper Southampton arrived at the scene, he used the victim’s Find My app to force the AirPods to play a tone in order to locate them.

Officers then heard the sound coming from inside Fisher’s Honda and quickly found him, the affidavit said.