Man waiting for ride outside Crescentville home with girlfriend killed in ambush shooting, police say

A Philadelphia man who was waiting for a ride with his girlfriend outside his Crescentville home was killed in what police said was a targeted ambush shooting.

Nasir Johnson, 19, was waiting for a car he had called using a rideshare service on the 700 block of Jericho Road just after 3:30 p.m. Monday, said Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

Three masked gunmen approached Johnson and shot at him more than 30 times using three guns, striking him multiple times, said Vanore.

Police took Johnson to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly afterward, around 3:55 p.m., he said.

Johnson’s girlfriend, whom police did not identify, was not injured in the shooting and was talking to police about her boyfriend’s slaying.

The three gunmen fled in a black vehicle, said Vanore, but police are still investigating and searching for surveillance footage and other evidence to identify the shooters.

More than 30 shell casings were found at the scene and police believe the shooting was “very targeted,” said Vanore.

The short and narrow block where Johnson was killed was quiet early Tuesday afternoon, still damp from the morning rain showers. The only sign of the shooting just hours prior was red police tape thrown in the garbage on the sidewalk.