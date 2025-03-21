Jury convicts Southwest Philly gang member of first-degree murder for killing 15-year-old who was walking in rival territory

A Southwest Philadelphia gang member was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of 15-year-old Antonio Walker Jr., who prosecutors say was gunned down in 2021 for simply walking on the wrong block at the wrong time.

A jury on Friday found Nasir “Jefe” Wells, 23, an affiliate of the gang 02da4, guilty of murder and conspiracy following a four-day trial. The conviction carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On March 9, 2021, Wells was driving with Anthony Lacey-Woodson on the 5200 block of Pentridge Street, on the hunt for members of the rival crew “524.”

Instead, they shot Walker as he walked down the block with his cousin to play basketball. Walker was not involved with 02da4′s ongoing feuds, and prosecutors have said he was targeted merely for being on the block affiliated with 524.

Lacey-Woodson, also known as “Pistol P,” pleaded guilty to his role in Walker’s killing — as well as for committing multiple other murders and nonfatal shootings — last summer and is awaiting sentencing.

Wells took the case to trial.

Wells was also convicted of aggravated assault and conspiracy for shooting up a birthday party on the 3800 block of Parrish Street, where he thought a 524 member was hanging out, in January 2021. Instead, a 34-year-old woman was struck in the arm.

Walker’s death deeply affected his family, friends, and the larger community. He was a student at Freire Charter High School, and an accomplished member of its track team.

He was a vegetarian, enjoyed watching Bob Ross painting videos, and cared about the environment, taking a particular interest in learning about electric cars and how businesses could work to reduce their carbon emissions, said his mother.

The second-oldest of six, he was killed on his older sister’s 18th birthday. He never had the chance to meet his youngest brother, who is now 3.

Walker’s mother, Nydisha Williams, said she was grateful to the Philadelphia Police Department, District Attorney’s Office, and the city’s court system for providing justice for her son.