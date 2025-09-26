Armed man shot in leg by another armed man at Neshaminy State Park Marina

An armed 47-year-old man was shot in the leg during an encounter with an armed 22-year-old man Friday afternoon at Neshaminy State Park Marina in Bucks County, the Pennsylvania State Police said.

Troopers responded shortly before 3:40 p.m. to a reported shooting at Neshaminy State Park, state police said. They determined that the 47-year-old came to the park with a firearm and encountered the 22-year-old, who was fishing with an 18-year-old man, state police said.

During the encounter, the 22-year-old, who is from Bensalem, shot the older man in the leg, state police said. The older man, a Croydon resident, fled in a vehicle but eventually stopped and was treated by paramedics, then taken to a local hospital.

State police did not provide any other description of the encounter or say if anyone was arrested.

The shooting remains under investigation and the incident posed no danger to the public, state police said.