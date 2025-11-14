South Jersey man charged with cyberstalking 13-year-old girl, coercing her into self-harm

A 21-year-old Egg Harbor Township man who allegedly wrote celebratory online posts about a child sextortion network called “764″ was charged by federal prosecutors with cyberstalking a 13-year-old girl who cut herself on camera after being threatened by him, acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said Friday.

Marek Cherkaoui was arrested Friday and was ordered detained after a court appearance, Habba said.

No documents were immediately available listing an attorney for Cherkaoui.

In the criminal complaint, Cherkaoui allegedly praised the online movement called 764, which has been the recent focus of multiple federal investigations against young men accused of being leaders, members or followers of 764, including several accused of coercing minors into creating child pornography and animal torture videos.

Cherkaoui also praised the perpetrators of school shootings and international terrorist attacks, made antisemitic statements, and described himself as a pedophile, the complaint said. “I just want a 13yo trad wife,” he allegedly told one of his victims.

In June of this year, law enforcement executed a search warrant at his home in Egg Harbor Township and took various items, including his phone.

Cherkaoui got a new phone and “continued to make threatening and disturbing posts online,” the complaint said.

On Sept. 22, according to the criminal complaint, Cherkaoui wrote that “764 is my favorite honestly because the[y] go after ... minority kids... which is awesome ... Better for them to be removed when they’re young before they grow up and become a bigger problem .... They marginalized [i.e., minority] kids are a very good high-value soft target for 764 and the other groups should take note.”

The next day, he allegedly wrote: “Society must collapse to STOP WHITE GENOCIDE!!! I support all groups mainly 764 and TCC [true crime creators] unleash them let them pray on all marginalized minority children.”

The day after that, he allegedly wrote: “These groups are the natural expression of high-T [high testosterone] masculinity against a dysfunctional feministic society. If you never thought about doing a masshooting [sic] before, then you’re low-T.”

The complaint said he earlier had written online about targeting another victim, who the FBI is still trying to identify, and when he learned that the victim may have died by suicide, he cheered: “My kill count +1.“

He threatened other victims, attempting to coerce them into harming themselves, authorities said.

The girl he is charged with cyberstalking is described as a 13-year-old in Passaic County, North Jersey.

Cherkaoui allegedly began communicating with her in late 2024. She told investigators that Cherkaoui and another individual threatened to “dox” her — to release personal identifying information online about her — if she did not cut herself.

The young men in the world of 764 allegedly seek to make girls cut letters into their bodies, usually from the online names of their stalkers. And the name 764 comes from the first three numbers of the Texas zip code of the movement’s founder.

The victim made multiple cuts on her left arm, the complaint said, and then posted a photograph online of her arm with what appeared to be the healing cuts.

The photo was seen by others who apparently tried to convince her to stop interacting with Cherkaoui.

“I know you guys are trying to get me out of the situation ... but I don’t wanna get doxxed because I’m scared because this world is a f— up place,” she wrote.

Cherkaoui continued to send her communications, the complaint said, and tried to convince her to cut herself again.

In May, Cherkaoui and another individual threatened the girl again with doxxing, and Cherkaoui demanded that she do it live on camera, the complaint alleges.

“In response to and because of the threats, Victim 1 joined Cherkaoui’s channel and filmed herself making multiple cuts on her right arm,” the complaint said.

“Victim 1 then decided to delete her online accounts. After she did that, Cherkaoui doxed her by posting information online about her family, residence, and school (although some of that information was incorrect),” the complaint said.

The count of cyberstalking a minor victim carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, and up to a $250,000 fine, Habba said.