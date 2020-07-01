Two teens were charged with first-degree murder for the beating death of a 63-year-old homeless man in Camden last week, authorities said Tuesday.
The body of Bobby J. Hill Jr. was found in an alleyway near the 1100 block of Kaighn Avenue shortly after midnight on Thursday, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. The medical examiner determined that Hill died of blunt-force trauma.
The 17-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy, whose names were not released, were seen in surveillance video entering the alleyway just before Hill's death and then leaving several minutes later, the prosecutor's office said.
One of the teens had video on a cell phone of Hill’s body after the beating, the prosecutor’s office said.