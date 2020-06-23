A Camden County woman was charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend inside a hotel room early Monday, authorities said.
Brandy Lee, 33, of Runnemede, was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Kevin D. Owens III around 3:30 a.m. at the hotel in the 100 block of East Ninth Avenue.
Surveillance video showed Lee was the only person entering and leaving the hotel room around the time of the shooting, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.
Lee, who also was charged with third-degree hindering apprehension, was being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility awaiting a pretrial detention hearing.