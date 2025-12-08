Retired New Jersey school teacher who performs as Santa Claus charged with distributing child porn

A retired New Jersey teacher who advertises himself as a Santa Claus performer has been charged with distribution of child pornography, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta D. Marbrey said Monday.

Mark Paulino, 64, of Hamilton, who retired from the Hamilton Township School District as an elementary school teacher, was arrested Friday at his home as law enforcement executed a search warrant, Marbrey said, who added that her office has filed a motion to detain Paulino pending a trial.

Detectives with the prosecutor’s office were alerted Thursday evening by the New Jersey State Police that a person in Hamilton Township had uploaded multiple files of suspected child pornography to the internet, Marbrey said.

Detectives identified Paulino as the alleged perpetrator and found that he was promoting himself as a Santa character available for photographs and private, corporate, and organizational events, Marbrey said.

Because of his advertised engagement with young children in that role, detectives quickly obtained a search warrant for his home, which was executed Friday afternoon, Marbrey said. Detectives seized multiple items as evidence and took Paulino into custody.

Paulino was charged with one count of second-degree distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), one count of second-degree possession with the intent to distribute CSAM, one count of third-degree possession of CSAM, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

It was unclear Monday if Paulino had secured a lawyer.

Scott Rocco, superintendent for the Hamilton Township School District, said in an email Monday evening that the district had no comment on the case “at this time.”

Paulino maintained a website to promote his availability to perform as Santa.

“Welcome Boys and Girls! I’m Santa Mark, and I’ve come straight from the North Pole to bring a little extra Christmas Magic to your event! Schedule me to visit your school or business for photos, sing-alongs, and more! Ho, Ho, Ho!” the homepage announces, with a clickable “text Santa” that reveals a phone number.

In a biography section, Paulino said he began working with children in 1984 as a substitute teacher, then as a lifeguard and swimming instructor, and contracted special education teacher.

Paulino retired in 2021, he said, adding that he was now “pursuing my lifelong wish to be Santa Claus.”

Marbrey said the investigation is ongoing.

She asked anyone with information helpful to the investigation to contact the prosecutor’s office at 609-989-6568. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at www.mercercountyprosecutor.com.