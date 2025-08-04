An N.J. state trooper killed a woman and her boyfriend before fatally shooting himself, authorities said

A 33-year-old veterinarian in New Jersey and her 29-year-old boyfriend, a volunteer firefighter, were killed by her ex-boyfriend, a New Jersey State Police trooper, who then fatally shot himself, authorities alleged Monday.

Lauren Semanchik, of Pittstown, and Tyler Webb, of Forked River, were found dead on Saturday afternoon at her home on Upper Kingtown Road in Franklin Township, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office said.

As detectives were investigating their deaths, authorities learned that Ricardo Jorge Santos, a lieutenant with the New Jersey State Police, was found dead inside a white 2008 Mercedes SUV in Johnson Park in Piscataway, Middlesex County, the prosecutor’s office said.

Santos sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound, which the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office has preliminarily determined to be a suicide, the prosecutor’s office said. A semiautomatic handgun was found inside the Mercedes.

The New York Times and other news outlets reported that Santos had previously served as a supervisor on the New Jersey governor’s protection detail.

Mahen Gunaratna, spokesman for Gov. Phil Murphy, said in an e-mailed statement: “We are shocked and devastated by this horrific tragedy. Due to the law enforcement investigation currently underway, we will refrain from further comment at this time.”

The prosecutor’s office said that after Semanchik ended her relationship with Santos around September 2024, “Semanchik alleged that Santos engaged in continued harassing and controlling behavior.”

At some point, Semanchik installed a video surveillance recording system in her vehicle, which detectives accessed and reviewed.

Video shows Semanchik’s vehicle leaving the Long Valley Animal Hospital, where she worked, around 5:25 p.m. Friday and a white 2008 Mercedes SUV is seen leaving a parking space and closely following Semanchik to her home on Upper Kingtown Road until she turns into her driveway shortly before 6 p.m., the prosecutor’s office said.

“At approximately 6:11 p.m., while Semanchik’s vehicle is parked, an individual is seen surreptitiously walking through the wooded area along the driveway leading up to the residence. And at approximately 6:45 p.m., Webb’s vehicle arrives at the residence and parks next to Semanchik’s vehicle,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Detectives said the white 2008 Mercedes SUV that followed Semanchik is the same vehicle in which Santos was found dead in Piscataway.

On Friday evening, Hunterdon County Communications received 911 calls reporting audible gunshots and screaming in the area of Upper Kingtown Road, but responding police could not find the source of the gunshots or screaming, the prosecutor’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson said in a statement: “We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of Dr. Lauren Semanchik and Tyler Webb, whose lives were tragically taken in an act of domestic violence. This senseless and devastating loss has deeply affected our entire community.”

Robeson added: “Considering the suspect’s subsequent suicide, we recognize that many questions remain, and healing will take time. While justice in the legal sense may not proceed, our commitment to supporting survivors and preventing future tragedies remains unwavering.”

Long Valley Animal Hospital on Sunday evening posted a statement on Facebook acknowledging Semanchik’s death and announcing that the hospital would be closed for the week.

“Not only was Lauren a phenomenal veterinarian, she was one of the kindest souls you could ever encounter and a friend to us all,” the hospital said.

A GoFundMe was established to help Semanchik’s family.

“Tyler Webb began his journey with the Pinewald Pioneer Volunteer Fire Company as a teenager, joining through the Boy Scouts of America Venture Crew program. On his 18th birthday, he proudly became a full member and attended the fire academy — beginning what would become an extraordinary 11 years of dedicated service,” the volunteer fire company posted on Facebook.

Robeson said in her statement: “We urge anyone experiencing threats, harassment, or abuse to seek help and know they are not alone. Resources are available, and there is strength in reaching out. Together, we will continue to work toward a safer future for all.”