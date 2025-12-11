Suspect in Warminster child sex assaults arrested in El Salvador, police say

A Warminster man who fled to his native El Salvador last year after he was charged with sex crimes against children was extradited to Bucks County on Thursday to face trial for sexually assaulting three girls, including a 5-year-old authorities say he raped multiple times.

Noel Yanes, 45, is charged with rape, statutory sexual assault of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and related crimes.

Bucks County District Attorney Jen Schorn said Yanes’ arrest was a testament to the pursuit of justice for those who harm children.

“To those who commit crimes against the most vulnerable and believe they can evade accountability by fleeing across borders, this should serve as a clear message: you will be found, apprehended, and brought back to face the consequences of your actions,” she said.

After months of investigation into the case and Yanes’ whereabouts by local and federal authorities, he was arraigned in district court in Warminster early Thursday and remained in custody in lieu of 10 percent of $500,000 bail. There was no indication he had hired an attorney.

Investigators in Bucks County learned of the assaults in February 2024, when one of the girls told police Yanes had raped her multiple times at a home on Tollhouse Road in Warminster where he was living at the time, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest. She said the assaults began when she was 5 years old and continued for six years.

A second girl told police Yanes groped her in Wildwood, at a park in Doylestown and at the same Warminster home where the other girl said she was raped. She said the assaults began when she was four, and continued for two years.

The third girl said Yanes sexually assaulted her when she was 8 years old as they swam together in a pool at a home in Warminster Township, the affidavit said. Yanes groped her while he was spinning her around, holding her by her ankles, she said, and he and groped her twice more later in the day.

Yanes fled the country shortly after the charges against him were filed in February 2024. He was on the run there for 11 months before U.S. Marshals received a tip about his whereabouts, and his capture was a collaboration between local prosecutors and the Department of Justice, officials said Thursday.