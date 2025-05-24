Norristown police found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound dead in his back yard Friday

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night in Norristown, law enforcement authorities said.

Tahaj Andru Harrison was found dead in his backyard in the 600 block of Corson Street about 9:45 p.m. — a few doors from where officers responded to a report of gunfire, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Saturday.

Advertisement

ShotSpotter, a technology that uses acoustic sensors and triangulation to identify gunfire in real time, had alerted Norristown police to multiple shots fired near the scene of the shooting, the statement said.

Harrison was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office determined that his death was caused by a gunshot wound to the chest.

No information was released about an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Norristown police at 610-270-0977 or Montgomery County detectives at 610-278-3368.