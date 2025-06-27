Man charged in Norristown crash that killed man and injured his wife and two children

A 22-year-old man has been charged with homicide by vehicle while under the influence in a June 1 two-vehicle crash in Norristown that killed a man and severely injured his wife and two children, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said Friday.

Allan Tariq Cole, of Norristown, was arrested Thursday and also charged with involuntary manslaughter and related offenses in the death of Mahilamandiram Chiku of Norristown and for injuries sustained by five other people.

Cole was being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in lieu of $99,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 8.

Around 10:35 a.m. on June 1, Norristown police responded to a crash at the intersection of Dekalb and Basin Streets. Chiku was extracted from the driver’s seat of a Kia Soul and transported to Jefferson Einstein Montgomery Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Steele said.

Remya Karathattuparambu, Chiku’s wife, was airlifted to Temple University Hospital, Steele said. Two children, ages 8 and 5 months, were found secured in child safety seats and taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Cole, who was driving a silver BMW, and two passengers, were transported to Jefferson Einstein Montgomery Hospital to be treated for injuries, Steele said.

Investigators determined that Cole alllegedly was driving recklessly at 95 mph in a zone posted with a 25 mph speed limit, Steele said. Chiku was trying to drive his vehicle across Dekalb at Basin when the Kia was struck by the BMW. The impact caused the Kia to hit a pole before finally coming to a just over 100 feet from the initial impact.

Based on blood testing, investigators allege that Cole was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash, Steele said.