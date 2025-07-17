Police seek public’s help identifying gunman in fatal shooting in North Philly over July 4th weekend

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the gunman they say shot and killed a man in North Philadelphia over the Fourth of July weekend.

On July 6, amid a weekend of multiple shootings, police were called to the 2400 block of Reese Street, where they found Donald Jeffers, 26, with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. They rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 3 p.m.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, police released images from surveillance footage in the area of the shooting of the suspected gunman, a man between 20 and 30 years old, 5′6″ to 5′8″ tall, and wearing a purple jubba — a robe traditionally worn by Muslim men, a black ski mask, and a black Pittsburgh Pirates baseball cap.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous..

It was unclear how police tied the suspect to the killing.

Last week, police arrested Aaron J. Taylor, of the 1300 block of East Sedgley Street, after he was seen in surveillance footage serving as the getaway driver in the shooting, police said, dropping the shooter off before the gunfire and picking him up after.

Taylor was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and criminal conspiracy and is being held at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility.

Police have not released a motive for the crime.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department’s homicide unit at 215-686-3334 or to submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-8477.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.