Officer shot in hand in North Philadelphia, police say

A police officer was shot in the hand Tuesday night in North Philadelphia and the alleged shooter was dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Shortly before 9 p.m., two officers attempted to make a stop of a vehicle on the 2200 block of Lehigh Avenue when the 29-year-old driver drove away, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said at a news briefing at Temple University Hospital.

The fleeing vehicle crashed and the suspect ran, and was spotted by two Highway Patrol officers at 23rd Street and Indiana Avenue, Bethel said. The suspect allegedly fired multiple shots, striking one of the officers in the right hand and in the jacket, but that bullet did not penetrate the officer’s body.

The suspect fled again and then allegedly shot himself, Bethel said.

The man, who was not identified, was transported to Temple, where he was pronounced dead.

Bethel said no officers returned fire. A gun was recovered at the scene.

Two police vehicles were struck by gunfire.

Bethel said the injured officer, who has about a decade on the job and a 1-year-old child, was doing well at the hospital.

“Tonight, we are grateful that this was not worse, and we want to thank our great city for keeping our officers and their families in your prayers,” Bethel said said in a social media post.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, who also was at the hospital, thanked all the officers of the department for their service.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday acknowledged the injured officer in a post on X.

“My thoughts are with @PhillyPolice tonight amid reports of an officer being shot. I stand with the members of law enforcement who put themselves in danger every day to keep our communities safe, and we must all be grateful for their service,” Sunday said.