A confrontation between a man and his girlfriend’s ex ends with one dead in North Philly

A man shot and killed his girlfriend’s ex after the two men got into a confrontation in North Philadelphia early Friday, police said.

The ex-boyfriend, a 26-year-old man, came to a house on the 3400 block of North Fifth Street shortly before 1 a.m. and got into an argument with the current boyfriend, said Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

Advertisement

The fight quickly turned violent when the new boyfriend pulled out a gun and shot the ex several times, striking him in the abdomen and left thigh, he said.

The victim, whom police did not identify, was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m., Vanore said.

The suspected shooter, whom police also did not identify, fled the house before police arrived, Vanore said, and police are seeking a warrant for his arrest.