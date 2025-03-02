Man shot dead after a confrontation outside North Philadelphia sports bar

An argument outside a North Philadelphia sports bar left a man shot dead early Sunday.

Following reports of an armed person outside the bar, police arrived at the 3400 block of Second Street around 2:40 a.m.

An unidentified man was found lying on the roadway with a wound to the head, police said. He was pronounced dead just before 3 a.m. at Temple University Hospital.

According to police, the man had been kicked out of the bar by security and then returned with a gun. He was fatally shot during a confrontation with security personnel, police said. They did not say who shot him.

No arrests had been made by late Sunday afternoon, and the investigation continued.