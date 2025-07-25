2 children wounded in North Philly quadruple shooting

An 11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were wounded in a quadruple shooting Thursday night in North Philadelphia, police said.

Police responded shortly before 9:40 p.m. to a reported shooting on the 2300 block of North Lambert Street and found the victims, including a man and woman.

All four victims were taken by police to Temple University Hospital, police said. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Police said they found blood inside and outside a residence where the shooting happened.

The shooter fled the scene, police said.