Body found in trunk of stolen car in North Philly identified by police

The decomposing body found this week in the trunk of a stolen car in North Philadelphia has been identified by police as 27-year-old Malik Tribble.

On Wednesday just after 9:10 p.m., police responded to a report of a suspicious Dodge Charger parked on the 2000 block of North Bambrey Street. Police said residents had complained about a strong odor coming from the vehicle.

Advertisement

The Philadelphia Fire Department was called to help pry open the trunk and the body, wrapped in an unknown material, was found inside, police said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Tribble, who lived in North Philadelphia not far from where his body was found, had been killed by several gunshot wounds.

Police said the Dodge had been reported stolen last Friday, and residents told investigators the vehicle had been parked on the block since the weekend.

Police said anyone with information that could help investigators can call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or provide an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction, police said.