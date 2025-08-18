Man fatally shot by girlfriend’s son in North Philly, police say

A 42-year-old man was fatally shot by his girlfriend’s 23-year-old son during a domestic altercation Sunday night in North Philadelphia, police said.

Just before 9:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of North Gratz Street and found Direll Skipworth with gunshot wounds to his chest, his back, and a leg.

Skipworth was transported by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:54 p.m.

The preliminary investigation found that the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Skipworth and his girlfriend, police said.

No age or other identifying information was provided for the woman.

During an argument between the couple, the woman’s son got involved and began fighting Skipworth before shooting him, police said. The son then fled the scene.

Late Monday afternoon, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said the case was still under investigation and there had been no arrests or charges.