7-year-old girl shot in arm in Fairhill
Police said the shooting happened on the 3000 block of North Marshall Street.
A 7-year-old girl was hospitalized in stable condition after she was shot in the arm Tuesday night in the city’s Fairhill section, police said.
Shortly before 7:20 p.m., police were notified that the girl was taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital.
Police said the shooting happened on the 3000 block of North Marshall Street.
No other details were immediately available.