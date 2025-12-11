14-year-old boy wounded in possible accidental shooting in North Philadelphia

A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a possible accidental shooting involving another teen Thursday evening in North Philadelphia, police said.

Around 5:45 p.m., police were called to a residence on the 1500 block of North Street and found the victim shot in the lower abdomen, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Advertisement

The teen, who was “walking and talking,” was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he was listed in stable condition, Small said.

The shooting happened in the third-floor front bedroom, where police found one spent shell casing and blood, Small said.

Witnesses said several teens were hanging out and another teen boy around the same age as the victim was handling the gun when it was fired, Small said.

The boy handling the gun fled the location, Small said.

The teen who was shot does not live at the residence, but frequently visits the location, Small said.

The gun was not immediately found, and it was unclear if it was taken or left somewhere on the property, Small said. Detectives were getting a search warrant for the house.