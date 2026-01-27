Two teens, ages 14 and 15, injured in North Philly shooting

Two teens, ages 14 and 15, were injured in a shooting Tuesday night in North Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. at 24th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, police said.

The teens ran to a nearby house on the 2400 block of Turner Street, and then were taken by police to Temple University Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition, police said. One teen was shot in the hip and the other in lower leg.

Police reported no arrests.