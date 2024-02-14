Link copied to clipboard
83-year-old woman fatally stabbed in North Philadelphia
The woman was found unresponsive on a front porch shortly after 8 p.m. in the 2900 block of North 27th Street.
An 83-year-old woman was fatally stabbed Wednesday night in North Philadelphia, police said.
Shortly after 8 p.m., police responded to the 2900 block of North 27th Street and found the woman on a front porch with a stab wound to the left side of her neck.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
Police reported no arrests.