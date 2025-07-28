Man arrested in fatal shooting of woman outside North Philly church

A man was arrested Monday for the death earlier this month of a 29-year-old woman who was gunned down in front of a church in North Philadelphia, police said.

Shaheed Kilber, 37, of North Philadelphia, was arrested without incident and will face charges of murder and related offense for allegedly shooting Nkechi Sprowal outside Deliverance Evangelistic Church on July 18, police said.

Shortly before 12:50 a.m. that day, police responded to reports of gunshots in the area of North 20th Street and West Lehigh Avenue and found Sprowal with bullet wounds to her head and torso, police said.

Srowal, of North Philadelphia, was transported to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead minutes later.

Police found at least eight spent shell casings at the scene and said they believed the shooting was targeted.