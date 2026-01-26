Multiple police agencies respond to barricade situation in Bucks County home and death investigation

Multiple police agencies responded Monday afternoon to reports of a man barricaded in a home in Northampton Township in Bucks County and a death investigation.

Police responded around 2 p.m. to the unit block of Heather Road and eventually surrounded the home, said a neighbor on the block who asked not to be named.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office posted a statement on Facebook that law enforcement was working on a “death investigation” at the scene, calling it a “fluid situation.”

The neighbor said that earlier in the day, police several times tried to communicate over a loud speaker or megaphone to a man inside the house.

“We just want to talk to you. Come out. We just want to talk,” the neighbor recalled the police saying to the man. “But nobody came out.”

The neighbor said a couple possibly in their 80s have lived in the home for decades and had a son and a daughter. The son, possibly in his 50s, has moved in and out of the home several times over the years, the neighbor said.

At 3:17 p.m., the Northampton Township Police Department posted an alert on Facebook asking the public to avoid the area of Heather Road and Second Street Pike because of police activity. The police said they would provide an update when the area was clear.

The neighbor said officers from several other police agencies responded to the scene. There were two armored vehicles and several ambulances included as part of the response.

“It seems like they kept coming and coming and coming,” the neighbor said.

Around 7:35 p.m., the neighbor said some police officers had left, but many were still at the scene.