Police continue search for two men who abducted brothers during home invasion in the Northeast

Two brothers were terrorized in what police say was a targeted home burglary that turned into a violent 45 minute abduction early Saturday morning. Authorities are now asking the public for help finding the masked suspects behind the robbery.

Police say a 38-year-old man was returning home with his family to the 2100 block of Princeton Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia when two men, who appear to have been lying in wait for them in front of the home, forced their way in.

Soon after, the invaders forced the 38-year-old into his black 2023 Jeep Wagoneer and headed toward his brother’s home a short distance away. The brother was lured into the car and also kidnapped using zip ties, according to police.

“They’re being assaulted with firearms, struck with the firearms, and the money is being demanded [of] the victims, telling them to call their family,” said Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore.

The kidnappers, who wore face coverings and back backs, headed to South Philadelphia and eventually parked on the 2000 block of Albright Street in the Harrowgate section of the city, where police spotted the Jeep. Police confronted the suspects and one officer opened fire, but not before the suspects could split up and make their getaway. No one was injured as a result of the weapon discharge.

That’s where police are asking the public to step in. Authorities have recovered some video from the 2100 block of Princeton Avenue. After the confrontation on Albright Street, the suspects fled in opposite directions.

Vanore said one suspect — 5’8″, medium build — headed east on Coral St. from Castor Ave. and the second suspect — 5’11″ to 6’, thin build — was northbound on Castor Avenue from Frankford Avenue.

The second suspect is believed to have escaped on a 10-speed bike, though it’s unclear if he stole it or had stowed it away beforehand for his eventual escape.

Vanore did not disclose any additional information regarding the targeted brothers, except to say they were treated for their injuries.

The suspects stole a few hundred dollars, according to Vanore, who added that this home invasion appears to have no ties to another home break-in in the Olney section of the city. In that robbery, the suspect zip-tied a family and walked away with $1,000.