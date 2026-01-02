Two men dead in New Year’s Day shootout in lower Northeast Philadelphia, police say

Two men died in a shootout that began over a domestic issue in the city’s Castor neighborhood on New Year’s Day, authorities say, and police have charged a man and a woman with murder for their involvement.

The victims, 52-year-old Luis Colon and 21-year-old Quadir Tull, both died from their injuries at local hospitals, according to police.

Tyriq Williams, 21, and Cara Williams-Reeves, 44, were charged with murder and related crimes on Friday.

The incident began Thursday when a group of family members related to the ex-boyfriend of Colon’s stepdaughter showed up to Colon’s residence on the 7100 block of Oakland Street shortly after 11 a.m.

The group, which included Tull, Williams, and Williams-Reeves, had come to “initiate a confrontation” with Colon’s stepdaughter, police said. The ex-boyfriend was not present.

A struggle broke out when two women in the group — including Cara Williams-Reeves — began assaulting Colon’s stepdaughter and wife on the front lawn.

When Colon intervened, Tull and Williams pulled out firearms and pushed Colon.

Colon then pulled a firearm, and a shootout between the three men began, police said. They did not specify which man fired the fist shot.

Colon was struck multiple times in the chest and was transported by police to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before noon.

Tull and Williams fled the scene in a dark-colored Chrysler 300 along with Williams-Reeves.

Tull had been shot multiple times and was driven in the Chrysler to a different hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 11:50 a.m.

Williams was shot in the hand and is in stable condition, police said.