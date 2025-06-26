Link copied to clipboard
2 killed when possibly stolen motorcycle collides with minivan in Northeast Philly, police say
The crash happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Comly Road, police said.
Two people riding a motorcycle that police said may have been stolen were killed when it collided with a minivan Wednesday night in Northeast Philadelphia.
Images from video captured by the NBC10 helicopter showed the motorcycle lying on its side at a Lukoil gas station and the minivan nearby with heavy front-end damage.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.