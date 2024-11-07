Man shot by security guard at Home Depot in Northeast Philly

A 38-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition after he was shot by a security guard at a Home Depot store in the city’s Crescentville section Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to a call about a person with a gun just after 3:10 p.m. on the 4600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard and found that the security guard had shot the man in the shoulder, police said.

The man was transported by police to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital, where he was also being held as a prisoner, police said.

The security guard was also taken to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia, where he was treated before being released, police said.

Police said they recovered a gun and pepper spray at the scene but did not disclose any details about what happened that led to the shooting.