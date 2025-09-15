Police looking for driver in hit-and-run that killed 57-year-old man in Northeast Philly

Police on Monday identified the 57-year-old man who was killed when a hit-and-run driver struck his pickup truck Sunday morning in Northeast Philadelphia.

Kelvin Williams, of North Philadelphia, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2002 Ford F-150 he was driving was hit by a newer-model black SUV, which investigators believe is likely a Jeep Grand Cherokee, on Roosevelt Boulevard just north of Adams Avenue, police said.

Shortly before 8 a.m., Williams was driving with two passengers north on the inner drive of the 4800 block of the Boulevard when his truck was struck on the passenger side by a black SUV that was traveling north at a high speed. The SUV had hit the grassy median and veered into the truck, said Capt. Robert Heinzeroth, commanding officer of the Crash Investigation Division.

The crash caused the Ford F-150 to roll over onto the driver side of the vehicle, police said. Williams was partially ejected and killed.

The two passengers, ages 52 and 75, were transported to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition, police said.

The striking vehicle was described as having heavily tinted windows and a tinted license-plate cover, as well as front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the crash can call the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180, the department’s anonymous tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477), or 911.

Staff writer Nick Vadala contributed to this article.