Philly man charged with hiding cameras in Ocean City public bathrooms on the boardwalk

A 38-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested early Friday for allegedly placing hidden cameras disguised as ink pens at public bathrooms in Ocean City, police said.

Harold Perkins, of Mayfair, was charged with invasion of privacy, and endangering the welfare of children related to the manufacturing of child pornography, Ocean City police said in a statement.

On June 12 shortly before 12:30 p.m., police officers responded to a report of a recording device found inside a bathroom located at Sixth Street and the boardwalk, Ocean City police said.

Several additional cameras were found during a subsequent search of public bathrooms at 10th and 11th Streets on the boardwalk, Ocean City police said.

Lt. Dan Lancaster said in an email on Friday that the cameras were disguised as ink pens.

Around 6:20 a.m., detectives from the Ocean City police, as well as from other law enforcement agencies, including the Philadelphia Police Department, executed court-authorized arrest and search warrants at Perkins’ Mayfair home, Ocean City police said.

Perkins was being held Friday awaiting extradition proceedings, Ocean City police said.