Off-duty police officer injured in altercation in South Philly

An off-duty Philadelphia police officer was reported in stable condition at a hospital after he was injured during an altercation Tuesday afternoon in South Philadelphia, police said.

Around 4:30 p.m., the off-duty officer was involved in an altercation with a man on the 1700 block of South 32nd Street and was reportedly stabbed in the back of the head, police said.

The officer was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was reported in stable condition with what was described as a laceration to the back of the head and pain to the abdomen.

A man was taken into custody at the scene. Police said a gun was located at the scene, but it had not been fired and appeared to have been broken apart.

More details about what happened were not immediately available.