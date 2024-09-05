Man shot and killed in Old City

Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a man in Old City late Wednesday night.

A 33-year-old man, whom police did not identify, was shot after approaching the driver’s side door of a car just before 11:30 p.m., near the corner of South 2nd and Chestnut Streets, said Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

Surveillance video shows that the victim got into a confrontation with the driver of the car, who then shot him in the leg, chest and arms,, Vanore said. He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses and restaurants as they continue to investigate, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. A semiautomatic gun was recovered at the scene, said Small, but it was unclear if it was the weapon used in the shooting.

The motive for the shooting was unclear, and no arrests had been made.