Philly man charged with fraudulently taking $2.5 million in vehicle sales scam

A 47-year-old Philadelphia man was charged this week with taking more than $2.5 million from customers in 36 states for vehicles — with many advertised as being equipped for users with disabilities or mobility issues — but failing to deliver those vehicles, U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced Thursday.

Edward Scott Rock was arrested and charged by indictment with mail and wire fraud for allegedly scamming customers between 2019 and 2023, Romero said.

In one example, Rock is accused of agreeing to sell a wheelchair-accessible 2017 Ford Transit 150 van to 13 different customers between February 2022 and January 2023, Romero said.

Rock delivered the van to one buyer — without a proper title — but allegedly collected more than $260,000 in total from the 13 customers, Romero said.

It was unclear if Rock was represented by a lawyer. There was no answer Thursday at a phone number listed for Rock.

According to the indictment, Rock obtained vehicles from auctions and then advertised them for sale online, including on Craigslist, Cars.com, Facebook, and eBay.

About two-thirds of Rock’s 120 alleged victims were people with disability or mobility issues, people over age 65, or businesses that provide transportation services for those people, Romero said.

If convicted, Rock faces a maximum possible sentence of 170 years in prison, and a $2.75 million fine, as well as restitution and forfeiture.