77-year-old woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Overbrook

A 77-year-old woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver Friday evening in the city’s Overbrook section, police said.

The woman, who was not identified, was hit by a black Infiniti with a Delaware paper tag at North 54th Street and Lancaster Avenue around 5:20 p.m., police said.

Advertisement

The victim was transported by medics to Lankenau Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 5:52 p.m.

The Infiniti, which was traveling east on Lancaster Avenue when it hit the woman, reversed on Lancaster and fled south, police said.

The vehicle, which had front-end damage, dropped off a female passenger at a pizza shop near North 56th Street and West Girard Avenue.

No arrests were reported.