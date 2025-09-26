77-year-old woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Overbrook
The woman was hit by a black Infiniti with a Delaware paper tag at North 54th Street and Lancaster Avenue around 5:20 p.m., police said.
A 77-year-old woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver Friday evening in the city’s Overbrook section, police said.
The woman, who was not identified, was hit by a black Infiniti with a Delaware paper tag at North 54th Street and Lancaster Avenue around 5:20 p.m., police said.
The victim was transported by medics to Lankenau Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 5:52 p.m.
The Infiniti, which was traveling east on Lancaster Avenue when it hit the woman, reversed on Lancaster and fled south, police said.
The vehicle, which had front-end damage, dropped off a female passenger at a pizza shop near North 56th Street and West Girard Avenue.
No arrests were reported.