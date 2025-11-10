Man, 75, accused of shooting his wife in Oxford Circle

A 75-year-old man was charged with shooting and critically injuring his 52-year-old wife late Sunday night in the city’s Oxford Circle section, authorities said.

Around 10:50 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting on Hale Street and met Frederick Arnold, who opened the door with a gun in his hand, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Advertisement

Arnold was taken into custody and his wife, who had several gunshot injuries to her head, was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where she was placed in critical but stable condition.

Arnold, who has a criminal case history dating back to the early 1970s, was charged with attempted murder and related offenses. His bail was set at 10% of $1 million, according to court records.

Police took the gun and two spent shell casings from the scene as evidence.