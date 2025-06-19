Police are investigating shooting at Oxford Valley Mall

Police are investigating a shooting in which one person was injured early Thursday evening at Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne.

“The offender and victim knew each other, and the shooter fled immediately,” according to a post on Middletown Township Police Department Facebook page.

Police said the victim, who was being treated a local hospital, was the only intended target. The victim’s condition was unknown.

State Sen. Frank Farry (R., Bucks), who represents the district where the mall is located, posted on Facebook about the incident around 6 p.m. and confirmed that the police, fire department, and emergency medical services were on the scene.

The shooter remains at large.

Oxford Valley Mall, on the 2300 block of Lincoln Highway, is currently closed.

Middletown police are advising residents to stay away from the area and will provide more updates as the investigation continues.