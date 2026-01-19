Two men charged in decade-old N.J. home invasion homicide case

Almost a decade after a 37-year-old New Jersey man was killed by home invaders, two men have been charged with his murder, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday.

Norman Mosley was shot dead in September 2016 when intruders wearing masks broke into the trailer he shared with his girlfriend in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township.

Advertisement

The investigation went on for years without arrests until detectives found DNA evidence on gloves located near the crime scene.

Kevin D’Costa, 45, of Irvington, and Daemen Hodge, 32, of Brown Mills, were charged with first degree felony murder, first degree robbery, and unlawful possession of a weapon, among other charges, after their DNA matched what was found at the scene, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Both men had already been named as suspects in the case.

D’Costa was in custody at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark for unrelated charges when he was served last month with his warrant. Hodge was arrested at his girlfriend’s home in Bordentown Township last Friday and subsequently held at Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly.

The next step in the case will be presenting it to a grand jury for potential indictment.