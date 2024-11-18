Philadelphia man arrested for two rapes in Point Breeze, police say

A Philadelphia man was arrested Monday after police said he raped two women in separate incidents in Point Breeze in the span of a few hours over the weekend.

Abdul Ford, 22, of the 1300 block of South 22nd Street faces charges of rape, sexual assault, and related crimes, police said.

At 10:50 p.m. Sunday, police said, a woman was walking on the 1600 block of Point Breeze Avenue when Ford grabbed her from behind, sexually assaulted and raped her, police said. The victim was able to escape Ford and flee, police said.

Less than three hours later, just three blocks away, another woman was walking on the 2000 block of Wharton Street around 1:30 a.m. when Ford grabbed and attacked her, police said. The victim was able to get away, police said, but he took her phone.

Police were able to track the woman’s phone to the 1300 block of South 22nd Street, where they found and arrested Ford.

Ford pleaded guilty to indecent assault in October 2023, according to court records.