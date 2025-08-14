1 dead, 2 critically injured after car reported stolen crashes into hotel van near Philadelphia International Airport

A Dodge Challenger that was reported stolen and was fleeing Tinicum Township police crashed Wednesday into a hotel transportation van near Philadelphia International Airport, killing a passenger in the Challenger and critically injuring the drivers of both vehicles, Philadelphia police said.

The crash happened around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday on the 8900 block of Bartram Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

Helicopter footage from CBS3 showed the front half of the blue Dodge Challenger was demolished while the white 2014 white Ford Econoline van, bearing a Microtel logo, sustained heavy front-end damage.

The driver of the van, identified as a 74-year-old man, was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with internal injuries, police said.

The passenger in the Challenger, identified as a 23-year-old man, also was taken to Penn Presbyterian, where he was pronounced dead at 12:26 p.m.

The driver of the Challenger, a 30-year-old man, was listed in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian.

Philadelphia police said Tinicum police attempted to stop the Challenger, which was reported stolen, while it was in the township, but the vehicle fled east on Bartram at a high rate of speed into the city.