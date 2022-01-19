A 31-year-old woman was fatally beaten with a metal pipe inside an Old City office Wednesday afternoon and a 48-year-old man was in custody, police said.

Around 2:15 p.m., police received multiple calls of about a person with a weapon and people hiding in an eighth-floor office on 300 block of Chestnut Street.

The woman, who was not identified, was transported from the scene to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 3:16 p.m.

The man was arrested at the scene, police said.

The incident appeared to be workplace-related and not domestic, police said.

The eighth floor is used by a company called Regus, which provides workspaces for rent and other similar services.

A representative for Regus could not be reached for comment.

Further details were not immediately available.