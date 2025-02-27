4th teen arrested for triple shooting at Christmas Village, and police say they now know who was the actual shooter

A fourth teen has been arrested in connection with the Christmas Village triple shooting next to City Hall in December, police said Thursday.

The 17-year-old was charged with aggravated assault and related offenses. His name was not released because of his age.

A 16-year-old who was arrested last month is now believed to have been the shooter, police said Thursday. The gun has not yet been recovered.

Gunfire erupted on Dec. 13 shortly after 4:30 p.m. next to the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink. Police said a disagreement between teens at Freire Charter School at 20th and Chestnut Streets earlier in the day made its way to Dilworth Park.

A fight started when a teen tried to stick up for his younger brother, who was getting picked on, police said. One of the teens pulled out a gun and fired four or five shots, police said.

Khalil Dessus, 14 and a freshman at Freire Charter High School, was shot in the face and lost his left eye.

Two other boys, 14 and 15, were shot in the legs.