A man was charged with killing his uncle, a Philadelphia firefighter

A man has been charged with killing his uncle, a Philadelphia firefighter, early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Isaac Zayas, 27, of East Oak Lane, was arrested Wednesday morning after police responded to a report of a disturbance on the 4700 block of Shelmire Avenue, in the city’s Holmesburg section.

Zayas has been charged with murder in the death of 56-year-old Antonio Rodriguez, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department, police said Thursday.

When officers arrived at the home about 3:51 a.m., they encountered Zayas on the front porch behind a locked gate, police said. The officers gained entry to the gate and entered the home, where they found Rodriguez unresponsive but with no visible signs of injury, according to police. He was declared dead at the scene at 4:13 a.m. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Police said that Zayas told officers that Rodriguez was his uncle and that he had fatally assaulted him. Police did not disclose further details about the assault or what led to it.

Rodriguez had worked as a city firefighter for 18 years, the department said in a statement.