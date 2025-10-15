Police are investigating the death of a Philadelphia firefighter as homicide

A Philadelphia firefighter was killed in the city’s Holmesburg section in the early hours of Wednesday morning, police said.

The 56-year-old man was found dead inside a home on the 4700 block of Shelmire Avenue at 4 a.m. after police were called.

Advertisement

A 27-year-old male suspect is in custody, and detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide. The suspect told police when they arrived that there had been a disturbance in the home, but the circumstances of the incident were unclear.

The older man was killed possibly by strangulation or another method of physical assault, according to Philadelphia Police deputy commissioner Frank Vanore. An official cause of death has not yet been determined by the medical examiner.

“The Philadelphia Fire Department is heartbroken over the death of one of our members overnight. We are working closely with the Philadelphia Police Department as they investigate. We ask that everyone keep the member’s family and our colleagues in your thoughts as we process this tragedy,” the fire department said in a statement.

Staff writers Henry Savage and Jesse Bunch contributed to this story.