Within hours of Mayor Kenney’s visit Saturday night to Southwest Philadelphia to show support for antiviolence measures, eight people were hurt in five shootings, with one victim hit five times, police said.
All the victims were males.
The gunfire began at 10:25 p.m. Saturday with a quadruple shooting in South Philadelphia on the 2300 block of Moore Street. Police said the victims were a 23-year-old shot twice in the left hip and once in the lower back, a 27-year-old shot once under the left arm and once in the left flank, a 23-year-old shot in the right elbow and another 23-year-old shot in the right ribs and knee.
The first three men were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, the fourth to Methodist Hospital, with plans to transfer him to Jefferson University Hospital. The man shot in the back was in critical condition, the others in stable condition, police said.
The next reported shooting was at 10:34 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of West Cambria Street on the border of the North Philadelphia neighborhoods of Fairhill and West Kensington. Police said an 18-year-old was shot in the upper left hip. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.
Less than an hour later and a short distance away, a 55-year-old was shot in the back and left wrist on the 2800 block of North Swanson Street in Kensington at 11:24 p.m. Police said he was taken to Temple in stable condition.
At 12:47 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old was shot once in the lower back on the 2600 block of West Somerset Street in North Philadelphia. Police said he was taken to Temple in critical condition.
And at 1:24 a.m., police said a 21-year-old was shot five times — twice in the thigh, and once each in the chest, buttocks and back — on the 700 block of 46th Street in West Philadelphia. He was taken by private car to Penn Presbyterian in critical condition, police said.
No arrests were reported in any of the shootings.
Last Father’s Day weekend, 28 people were shot — five fatally — in 19 incidents across the city.
Through Thursday, there were 631 shooting victims in the city since the start of the year, an increase of 6 percent over the same period last year, according to police statistics.