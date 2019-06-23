The gunfire began at 10:25 p.m. Saturday with a quadruple shooting in South Philadelphia on the 2300 block of Moore Street. Police said the victims were a 23-year-old shot twice in the left hip and once in the lower back, a 27-year-old shot once under the left arm and once in the left flank, a 23-year-old shot in the right elbow and another 23-year-old shot in the right ribs and knee.